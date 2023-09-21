Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 46

Group 44 Results 63.64% Chained Echoes Never Forget Our Promise 63.64% Moonglow Bay Everyday Life 63.64% Deltarune Chapter 2 Until Next Time 54.55% Lila’s Sky Ark Temple of the Field 54.55% NEO: The World Ends with You Unpainted 54.55% Sonic Frontiers Break Through It All 54.55% Triangle Strategy Battle III 54.55% Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden Hot-Blooded Heroes 54.55% Let’s Build a Zoo We Are All Dead, Because of You 45.45% Slime Rancher 2 Ember Valley (Day) 45.45% Tohu Ice 36.36% The Cruel King and the Great Hero Deep Blue Cave 36.36% Later Alligator John Johnny’s Restaurant 36.36% Anonymous;Code QUEST 36.36% Let’s Build a Zoo Sunshine Pig 27.27% Eastward Weather Talk 18.18% Coromon Eerie Town of Pawbury 18.18% Paper Mario (NSO) Angry Bowser 9.09% Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Tower of Zot 9.09% Putt-Putt Saves the Zoo Arctic Land 4 9.09% Graven The Citadel 9.09% Layer Section Into Darkness 9.09% Putt-Putt Travels Through Time Go Away, Crows! 9.09% Rakugaki Kingdom Interlude Remember The Fallen 26.67% A Little Golf Journey Picnic Under the Tree 26.67% Anonymous;Code AGENT 26.67% Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Oreburgh Gate 26.67% Kirby’s Gamble Galaxy Stories Familiar Fields / Green Greens 26.67% Damocles Gaze For the Mirror Maze It Is 26.67% Life is Strange: True Colors Heavy Gets Light 26.67% Eastward Evil 26.67% Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Bamboo Island 26.67% Sonic and the Fallen Star Subspace distortion 26.67% NEO: The World Ends with You Storm 26.67% Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights Rosary – Outro 26.67% NEO: The World Ends with You Shibuya Survivor 26.67% Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Gym Lobby 26.67% Moncage Locked Memories 26.67% Mario Golf (NSO) Boo Valley 26.67% Producer Bonglord 18.18% Coromon Eerie Town of Pawbury 18.18% Paper Mario (NSO) Angry Bowser 9.09% Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Tower of Zot 9.09% Putt-Putt Saves the Zoo Arctic Land 4 9.09% Graven The Citadel 9.09% Layer Section Into Darkness 9.09% Putt-Putt Travels Through Time Go Away, Crows! 9.09% Rakugaki Kingdom Interlude Projected Bubble: 50.00%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 46 will be active until Sunday, September 24th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 47 will start Thursday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 46 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 46 is open until Sunday, September 24th at 10:00PM Pacific

