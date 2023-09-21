Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 46

Group 44 Results
|63.64%
|Chained Echoes
|Never Forget Our Promise
|63.64%
|Moonglow Bay
|Everyday Life
|63.64%
|Deltarune Chapter 2
|Until Next Time
|54.55%
|Lila’s Sky Ark
|Temple of the Field
|54.55%
|NEO: The World Ends with You
|Unpainted
|54.55%
|Sonic Frontiers
|Break Through It All
|54.55%
|Triangle Strategy
|Battle III
|54.55%
|Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden
|Hot-Blooded Heroes
|54.55%
|Let’s Build a Zoo
|We Are All Dead, Because of You
|45.45%
|Slime Rancher 2
|Ember Valley (Day)
|45.45%
|Tohu
|Ice
|36.36%
|The Cruel King and the Great Hero
|Deep Blue Cave
|36.36%
|Later Alligator
|John Johnny’s Restaurant
|36.36%
|Anonymous;Code
|QUEST
|36.36%
|Let’s Build a Zoo
|Sunshine Pig
|27.27%
|Eastward
|Weather Talk
|18.18%
|Coromon
|Eerie Town of Pawbury
|18.18%
|Paper Mario (NSO)
|Angry Bowser
|9.09%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
|Tower of Zot
|9.09%
|Putt-Putt Saves the Zoo
|Arctic Land 4
|9.09%
|Graven
|The Citadel
|9.09%
|Layer Section
|Into Darkness
|9.09%
|Putt-Putt Travels Through Time
|Go Away, Crows!
|9.09%
|Rakugaki Kingdom
|Interlude
Remember The Fallen
|26.67%
|A Little Golf Journey
|Picnic Under the Tree
|26.67%
|Anonymous;Code
|AGENT
|26.67%
|Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Oreburgh Gate
|26.67%
|Kirby’s Gamble Galaxy Stories
|Familiar Fields / Green Greens
|26.67%
|Damocles Gaze
|For the Mirror Maze It Is
|26.67%
|Life is Strange: True Colors
|Heavy Gets Light
|26.67%
|Eastward
|Evil
|26.67%
|Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
|Bamboo Island
|26.67%
|Sonic and the Fallen Star
|Subspace distortion
|26.67%
|NEO: The World Ends with You
|Storm
|26.67%
|Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights
|Rosary – Outro
|26.67%
|NEO: The World Ends with You
|Shibuya Survivor
|26.67%
|Pokémon Scarlet & Violet
|Gym Lobby
|26.67%
|Moncage
|Locked Memories
|26.67%
|Mario Golf (NSO)
|Boo Valley
|26.67%
Projected Bubble: 50.00%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 46 will be active until Sunday, September 24th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 47 will start Thursday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 46 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
Again, voting for group 46 is open until Sunday, September 24th at 10:00PM Pacific