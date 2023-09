Good afternoon and Welcome to Comic Book Chat!

We had fun awhile back building your own Avengers lineup. Today we are going to see what we can come up with the X-Men.

Let’s keep the size to 5 or 6 team members this time.

Let’s also try to build a team from each decade from 1963 to 2023.

Let’s have some fun with our lineups!

Thanks for stopping by to Chat!

