Other

WW 214: Psych Day 5

CURRENT DAY

I haven’t heard from Shawn all night. Have you?

Now that you mention it, he hasn’t irritated me in a while.

I don’t have any calls or texts from him since yesterday. Or from Gus

Now I’m really worried.

Henry, I think you’re right….

Flubba was Sam Eagle aka Shawn (Psychic Detective)

Players

Blip – Rescue Pup Oatchi

Chum Joely – Chumtown Bears Shufflin’ Crew

copywight – Charlie Young Town

Cork – Seamus McTiernan

Eleanor – Burned Covert Collar Monk Psychic Doctors Town

Flubba – Sam Eagle Shawn, Psychic Investigator

Goat – Tangina Goat Town

Jake – Leroy Brown Allison Cowley, back up Wolf Role Blocker

Josephus – Dirk Gently

Lamb Dance – Abed Gus, Pharmaceutical Rep

Moolissa Town

MSD – Galavant

Nate the Lesser – Natey Billy Alice Bundy, Vanilla Wolf

Raven – Missile Town

Sheltermed – Sam from Holes

sic – Patrick Jane

Stoneheart

Thoughts – Emily Bloom Town

Warrior – a sponge Mr Yin, Wolf Roleblocker

Roles

Town


Shawn (Psychic Investigator): Chooses a player to get a read on to learn alignment. Share a chat, and actions with Gus. Cannot activate both actions the same night. Masons
Gus (Pharmaceutical Rep): Chooses one player to give healing drugs to overnight. Cannot target the same player on consecutive nights. Can heal self. Share a chat and actions with Shawn. Cannot activate both actions the same night. Masons
Lassiter (Vigilante): 2 shot vigilante, shoots Nights 1&4 or 2&3
Juliet (Watcher): Stakes out a player each night to see if they have a movement
Henry (Bodyguard): Chooses one player to protect overnight. Cannot target the same player on consecutive nights. Cannot protect Shawn

Santa Barbarian (vanilla town): Congratulations! You are happily living under Santa Barbara skies. Your only power to keep danger away from you is your vote.

Wolves


Mr Yang (Decoy): Chooses a player every night to frame for an action. Cannot target the same player on consecutive nights
Mr Yin (Role Blocker): Traps a player in an ultra secured house every night. Cannot target the same player on consecutive nights
Allison (Back up Role Blocker): Activated if Yin dies before Day 4
Alice Bundy (Vanilla Wolf)

Independent


Pierre Despereaux (Freelancer): Survives a night kill attempt. Does not survive a day kill. Win condition: Must successfully fake death. Will share win with whichever side. Shows as Town to Shawn

Rules

Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or directly quote from private chats without permission. Failure to comply may result in a mod-kill.

Ties will result in all tied players being killed.

Should a PSYCH (Pray Soundly Your Cabal Hits) or PINEAPPLE (Pick Intelligently Now, Everyone Any Poor Play Loses Everything) scenario occur, auto-kill will not come into effect until all living players have voted.

Night Action Order of Operations: Maximized for the most action

Please be respectful to all players. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have a good time.

Twilight will be Tuesday, September 19th at 12am CET, 7pm EDT, 6pm CDT, 4pm PDT