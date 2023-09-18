WW 214: Psych Day 5

CURRENT DAY
I haven’t heard from Shawn all night. Have you?
Now that you mention it, he hasn’t irritated me in a while.
I don’t have any calls or texts from him since yesterday. Or from Gus
Now I’m really worried.
Henry, I think you’re right….
Flubba was Sam Eagle aka Shawn (Psychic Detective)
Players
Blip – Rescue Pup Oatchi
Chum Joely – Chumtown Bears Shufflin’ Crew
copywight – Charlie Young Town
Cork – Seamus McTiernan
Eleanor – Burned Covert Collar Monk Psychic Doctors Town Flubba – Sam Eagle Shawn, Psychic Investigator Goat – Tangina Goat Town Jake – Leroy Brown Allison Cowley, back up Wolf Role Blocker
Josephus – Dirk Gently
Lamb Dance – Abed Gus, Pharmaceutical Rep Moolissa Town
MSD – Galavant
Nate the Lesser – Natey Billy Alice Bundy, Vanilla Wolf Raven – Missile Town
Sheltermed – Sam from Holes
sic – Patrick Jane
Stoneheart
Thoughts – Emily Bloom Town Warrior – a sponge Mr Yin, Wolf Roleblocker
Roles
Town
Shawn (Psychic Investigator): Chooses a player to get a read on to learn alignment. Share a chat, and actions with Gus. Cannot activate both actions the same night. Masons Gus (Pharmaceutical Rep): Chooses one player to give healing drugs to overnight. Cannot target the same player on consecutive nights. Can heal self. Share a chat and actions with Shawn. Cannot activate both actions the same night. Masons
Lassiter (Vigilante): 2 shot vigilante, shoots Nights 1&4 or 2&3
Juliet (Watcher): Stakes out a player each night to see if they have a movement
Henry (Bodyguard): Chooses one player to protect overnight. Cannot target the same player on consecutive nights. Cannot protect Shawn
Santa Barbarian (vanilla town): Congratulations! You are happily living under Santa Barbara skies. Your only power to keep danger away from you is your vote.
Wolves
Mr Yang (Decoy): Chooses a player every night to frame for an action. Cannot target the same player on consecutive nights
Mr Yin (Role Blocker): Traps a player in an ultra secured house every night. Cannot target the same player on consecutive nights Allison (Back up Role Blocker): Activated if Yin dies before Day 4 Alice Bundy (Vanilla Wolf)
Independent
Pierre Despereaux (Freelancer): Survives a night kill attempt. Does not survive a day kill. Win condition: Must successfully fake death. Will share win with whichever side. Shows as Town to Shawn
Rules
Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or directly quote from private chats without permission. Failure to comply may result in a mod-kill.
Ties will result in all tied players being killed.
Should a PSYCH (Pray Soundly Your Cabal Hits) or PINEAPPLE (Pick Intelligently Now, Everyone Any Poor Play Loses Everything) scenario occur, auto-kill will not come into effect until all living players have voted.
Night Action Order of Operations: Maximized for the most action
Please be respectful to all players. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have a good time.
Twilight will be Tuesday, September 19th at 12am CET, 7pm EDT, 6pm CDT, 4pm PDT
You must be logged in to post a comment.