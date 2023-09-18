Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Sept. 18

Today’s contestants are:

Matt Walks, a digital journalist originally from Billings, Montana;

Deanna Bolio, a community outreach supervisor from Campbell, California; and

Elliott Goodman, a history & Latin teacher from Culver City, California.

Jeopardy!

AMERICAN HISTORY // BOOK TITLES IN OTHER WORDS // RESTAURANT HIJINKS // IT BELONGS IN THIS MUSEUM // TALK LIKE A PIRATE // ENEMIES–NOT A LOVE STORY

DD1 – $600 – IT BELONGS IN THIS MUSEUM – On Museumstraat, “The Night Watch” & “The Milkmaid” (Matt lost $3,000.)

Scores at first break: Elliott $2,600, Deanna $400, Matt $3,200.

Scores going into DJ: Elliott $3,200, Deanna $2,400, Matt $2,400.

Double Jeopardy!

LATIN AMERICA // 21st CENTURY NEWS // SCIENCE // ACTIVISTS // 1990s HITMAKERS // WORD”LE”

DD2 – $2,000 – WORD”LE” – Meaning honorable & worthy of respect or of being revered, it was an epithet applied to Saint Bede (Matt dropped $3,000.)

DD3 – $1,200 – ACTIVISTS – Investigative journalist Ida Tarbell’s “History of” this petroleum company helped end its monopolistic ways (Matt added $3,000.)

Scores going into FJ: Elliott $8,800, Deanna $19,600, Matt $8,000.

Final Jeopardy!

AUTHORS – He dedicated books to each of his 4 wives, including Hadley Richardson & Martha Gellhorn

Only Matt was correct on FJ. Deanna dropped $926 to win with $18,674.

Final scores: Elliott $0, Deanna $18,674, Matt $15,999.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is the Rijksmuseum? DD2 – What is venerable? DD3 – What is Standard Oil? FJ – Who was Hemingway?

