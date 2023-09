Jimmie Davis published and copyrighted “You Are My Sunshine” in 1940 and went on to become governor of Louisiana in 1944, then again in 1960. Davis was a segregationist and died at 101 years old while some get way less. That’s not great, but at least we got a pretty sweet (but surprisingly dark!) state song out of it.

