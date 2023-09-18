The Monday Politics Thread is Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

Wildfires in Canada led to dangerous air quality in parts of the US for the first time. See the affected areas

“The increased purple air days that you saw this year, probably 100% of those were attributable to the [Canadian] wildfires,” Chet Wayland, director of the Air Quality Assessment Division, told CNN. CNN

Atlantic storm Lee delivers high winds and rain

But officials withdrew some warnings for the region and predicted the storm would disappear early this week. Politico

Two California School Districts Are Banning Pride Flags on Campus

It’s the latest in an uptick of anti-LGBTQ+ activism in California this year. them

A Supreme Court redistricting ruling gave hope to Black voters. They’re still waiting for new maps

The Supreme Court’s decision siding with Black voters in an Alabama redistricting case gave Democrats and voting rights activists a surprising opportunity before the 2024 elections. AP News

Why a government shutdown this fall could be the costliest one ever

The most expensive government shutdown in history cost about $3 billion. That is what the Congressional Budget Office calculates was permanently taken out of the US economy during a 2019 standoff. Yahoo Finance

Archaeologists find the remains of 2 adults they believe could be victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

Archaeologists found the remains of two adults they suspect could be victims of the Tulsa Race Massacre, where as many as 300 Black residents were killed by a white mob in 1921, CNN reported. Insider

In Historic Move, Illinois Says Goodbye To Cash Bail For Some

Beginning Monday, September 17, people arrested for crimes in Illinois won’t have to worry about paying cash bail to be released from jail. As the first U.S. State to do so, the elimination of cash bail was met with support and opposition from those on the front line of the change. Black Enterprise

Will House Republicans try to oust McCarthy? ‘Everything’s on the table,’ Mace warns

South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace warned Sunday that “everything’s on the table” as rank-and-file House Republicans like her spar with Speaker Kevin McCarthy over high-profile issues including the federal government spending battle. ABC

Colorado peak named after former governor linked to a massacre of Indigenous people has been renamed Mount Blue Sky

Mount Blue Sky, formerly Mount Evans, was renamed by in a Friday vote of the US Board of Geographic Names, the US Department of the Interior announced in a news release. CNN

55 years after captivity in North Korea, crew of USS Pueblo gathers in San Diego for final reunion

This December will mark 55 years since their release. Last week, a handful of the Pueblo’s surviving crew members, men in their 70s and 80s, met in a Mission Valley hotel, gathering in the same city where they returned to both adulation and scorn. The Pueblo’s crew has a complicated legacy, having surrendered their lightly armed ship without firing a shot. The Pueblo is still considered an active, commissioned ship of the U.S. Navy, though it’s moored in North Korea, where the government there displays it as a museum and trophy. San Diego Union Tribune

Hoochie Mamas Have Long Been Villainized in Pop Culture, But Black Women Are Reclaiming the Term

“There’s freedom in being able to call yourself something that many people on the outside of the culture might have considered a negative.” Teen Vogue

Texas Senate acquits AG Ken Paxton on all corruption charges

Paxton, a Republican, dodged removal from office amid allegations of corruption and bribery levelled in historic impeachment proceedings. Politico

Auto strike poses key test for pro-labor Biden

The United Auto Workers (UAW) strike could have major political implications for Joe Biden, who has repeatedly framed himself as the most pro-labor president in history. The Hill

Why Republican Presidential Contenders Are Mostly Silent About Biden’s Signature Prescription Drug Policy

Donald Trump is more vocal than his GOP rivals, but he failed to pass a bill reducing drug costs while in office. Huffpost

House Republicans Prepare to Turn US Government Shutdown Into Immigration Clash

House Republicans are preparing to turn an impending government shutdown into a clash with Democrats over border enforcement as New York, Chicago and other major cities struggle with a migrant influx. Bloomberg

Receiving food stamps won’t kill your green card chances. How ‘public charge’ works

Becoming a U.S. citizen or legal permanent resident can be daunting for immigrants, considering the lengthy backlogs they encounter and hoops they have to jump through. One hoop has caused particular anxiety in recent years — the “public charge” determination. LA Times

California’s Right to Repair Act scores a big win from the state legislature

The bill proposes to guarantee repair parts for your electronic devices for up to seven years. Android Central

Five ways Tuberville’s holds are hurting the military

A national security apparatus at risk, turmoil for military families, delayed retirements and military branches struggling to recruit and keep top candidates. These are just some of a litany of effects stemming from Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s (R-Ala.) hold on military promotions over his opposition to a Pentagon policy allowing service members leave time and travel expenses to seek abortions. The Hill

Past impeachments, products of their times, often produced unintended consequences

Impeachment of the president has reared its head five times in American history, and all five episodes should serve as cautionary tales for those House Republicans who now seem determined to make it six. NPR

GOP activists doxxed former AZ elections official; GOP officials lied about process

If you follow this issue, you’re probably familiar with the mother-daughter team in Fulton County. Rudy Giuliani has conceded that he lied about Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss having committed ballot fraud as elections workers. The Moderate Voice

Boomerang: Texas House members call for speaker’s resignation after Senate acquits Paxton

Phelan remains unapologetic, arguing Senate failed to do its job. Just The News

Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial escalates Texas Republican civil war

Paxton’s far-right supporters doubled down on their promises for swift retribution against fellow Republicans who supported his removal from office. Texas Tribune

El Chapo’s Son, Ovidio Guzmán López, Extradited to the U.S. from Mexico

The extradition is a step toward the DOJ’s “effort to attack every aspect of the cartel’s operations,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement Friday People

New Mexico governor amends controversial temporary gun ban, now targets parks, playgrounds

Facing litigation, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham amended her targeted and temporary gun ban this Friday, this time limiting it to just public parks and playgrounds in areas of high violent crime. USA Today

Nashville elects Tennessee’s first openly transgender politician

Olivia Hill, 57, a military veteran, joins the Nashville city council in historic election The Guardian

Border authorities separated some migrant families amid overcrowding in facilities, report says

US Border Patrol separated some migrant children from their parents while the families were in custody amid overcrowding in facilities, according to a Friday court filing. CNN

Kansas will no longer change trans people’s birth certificates to reflect their gender identities

Kansas will no longer change transgender people’s birth certificates to reflect their gender identities, the state health department said Friday, citing a new law that prevents the state from legally recognizing those identities. AP News

Federal Judge Again Rules DACA Is Illegal

The judge maintained that President Barack Obama exceeded his authority when he created the program, which has allowed thousands of young undocumented immigrants to avoid deportation and work legally. New York Times

Parents of trans kids urge Senate to oppose online safety bill that could harm LGBTQ+ youth

More than 100 parents signed an open letter asking lawmakers to support alternatives to the Kids Online Safety Act. LGBTQ Nation

California Becomes First State to Declare Transgender History Month

The state Assembly last week passed a resolution marking August as the month. The resolution doesn’t require approval by the Senate or governor, so next August will be the first official observance. The Assembly passed the measure 58-0, with only Democrats voting on it. Advocate

Kentucky clerk Kim Davis must pay $100K to gay couple whose marriage license she denied: jury

A federal jury awarded $100,000 to a gay couple who sued former Kentucky clerk Kim Davis over her notorious 2015 refusal to grant them a marriage license due to their sexual orientation. New York Post

The 4 Girls Killed in the Birmingham Church Bombing Weren’t The Only Black Kids To Die That Day

On Sept 15, 1963, four Black girls were killed in a church bombing planned by the Ku Klux Klan. Year after year, we remember the innocent lives that were snatched away too soon but did you know there were two boys who also died as a result of this tragedy? The Root

The House on Mango Street Helped Me Embrace My Chicana Identity

Not a Monolith is a Teen Vogue series for Latinx Heritage Month 2023, highlighting the diversity of those in the Latinx community. From disability rights activists to rappers to drag queens, we’re showing the range of not just backgrounds, but experiences that inform Latinx culture today. In this op-ed, Sarah Chavera Edwards explores how The House on Mango Street inspired her to reconnect with her Chicana identity. TV Tropes

Eleven peers have not sat in Lords for at least a year after failing to take oath to king

Lady Hale, the former president of the supreme court, is among 11 peers who appear to have neglected their duties in the House of Lords after failing to take an oath to King Charles – a requirement for them to perform any part of their constitutional role. The Guardian

Mexican police officers convicted over 2021 migrant killings

The bodies of 17 migrants were found in a burnt-out vehicle in the town of Camargo in Tamaulipas state. BBC

Germany: Dozens injured in unrest at Eritrean event

German police say 26 officers were among those injured after violence on the sidelines of an Eritrean event in Stuttgart. Tensions run deep within the diaspora over the eastern African nation’s polarized politics. Deutsche Welle

‘They are killing us’: Murders of women in Cuba are growing at an alarming rate Miami Herald

Beijing scrambles to bolster relationship with Vietnam as Hanoi elevates ties with the US

As Vietnam’s relationship with the United States becomes a countervailing force to China amid disputes over the South China Sea and economic matters, Beijing has scrambled to send a top diplomat to shore up ties with Hanoi. South China Morning Sea

Russian missiles hit agriculture facility in Odesa: Ukraine’s Air Force

Russia launched six Iranian-made Shahed drones and 10 cruise missiles, with Ukraine’s forces destroying six drones and six missiles before they hit their target, Ukraine’s Air Force said. The New Arab

A surge in violent crime is worrying Cubans. The government calls it fake news

Cuba keeps crime statistics secret, making it more difficult to understand changes in crime rates and whether other factors might be at play, such as increased media scrutiny or more people publicizing the cases on social media. While the country is generally free of mass shootings and the type of widespread organized drug trafficking seen in many of its Latin American and Caribbean neighbors, over the years, anecdotal evidence indicates that robberies and theft are common and tend to increase during times of hardship. Miami Herald

Where Germany stands on refugees and asylum

Under current EU asylum law, application procedures must be filed in the state where the asylum-seeker first sets foot on EU soil. Those who move on to another member state without permission can be returned to the state where they first entered the bloc. This year, Italy has refused to comply with this regulation, and in return Germany now refuses to take in refugees under the voluntary admissions agreed within the EU. Deutsche Welle

Antarctic sea-ice at ‘mind-blowing’ low alarms experts

The sea-ice surrounding Antarctica is well below any previous recorded winter level, satellite data shows, a worrying new benchmark for a region that once seemed resistant to global warming. BBC

UN committee votes to list ruins of ancient Jericho as a World Heritage Site in Palestine

The move is likely to anger Israel who control the territory but does not recognise a Palestinian state. Euronews

World Court to hear Russian objections to Ukraine genocide case

Russia and Ukraine will square off before the International Court of Justice on Monday in a case that centers around claims by Moscow that its invasion of Ukraine was done to prevent genocide. Jerusalem Post

Mausoleum for Trans Women Inaugurated in Mexico City

A mausoleum dedicated entirely to transgender women was inaugurated in Mexico City on Thursday. The mausoleum will have room for up to 149 women, many of whom were sex workers who died alone or whose bodies remained unclaimed by family. It’s the brainchild of Kenya Cuevas, a trans woman who left sex work to start a trans advocacy group and shelter. Advocate

The Extraordinary True Story of Cassandro, Mexico’s Trailblazing Gay Luchador

The only thing more surprising than the true story of Cassandro is the fact that it hasn’t been made into a biopic until now. The 53-year-old openly gay luchador first rose to fame in Mexico’s professional wrestling circuit playing a flamboyant character known as an exótico. In the ring, Cassandro was a five-foot-five firecracker who could spin you over his head and knock your teeth out while waiting for his manicure to dry; outside the ring, he was Saúl Armendáriz, a young man from El Paso who dropped out of school to study lucha libre, and who had to grapple with the machismo culture inherent to the sport. them

‘In darkness we find light’: As missiles fall, Jews in Ukraine mark Rosh Hashana

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...