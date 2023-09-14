The Weekly Music Thread Experiences a Paradigm Shift

Let’s discuss any and all music here. You’ve got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Do you have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt comes courtesy of The Avocado’s very own Ornery Ballsack:

“What are your ‘paradigm shift’ albums or songs. Like, music that made you say, ‘Wait, music can sound like that?'”

One late afternoon during second year of university, I was hanging out at my friend Spiffy’s place. Spiffy was making his famous fettuccine Alfredo when he decided to put on a CD that he’d recently bought.

And THAT was my introduction to the weird, wild, and wonderful world of the Boredoms!

It should be noted that we were completely sober at the time, but it definitely made the whole vibe in that otherwise normal kitchen seem a lot more chaotic and trippy. It was the sort of thing that made me wonder at first: “Is this even music?” Well, while it honestly took me a while to finally get my head around it…hell YEAH, this is music! If anything, my musical horizons have greatly expanded since I first heard this as a teenager, so now I probably appreciate it and enjoy it more than ever! Definitely one of those non-chemical induced “mind expanding” experiences.

Probably not something I’d put on in the car though – at least not if I was driving.

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

