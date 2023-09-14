Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14TH, 2023:

Buddy Games Series Premiere (CBS)

Thursday Night Football Season Premiere (Prime Video)

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15TH, 2023:

A Million Miles Away (Prime Video)

Heels Season Two Finale (Starz)

Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons Season Seven Premiere (Netflix)

Lang Lang Plays Disney (Disney+)

Love At First Sight (Netflix)

Wilderness (Prime Video)

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16TH, 2023:

All Rise Mid-Season Premiere (OWN)

48 Hours Season Thirty Six Season Premiere (CBS)

How She Caught A Killer (Lifetime)

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17TH, 2023:

Gold Series Premiere (Paramount+)

Relative Race Season Twelve Premiere (BYUtv)

60 Minutes Season Fifty-Six Season Premiere (CBS)

Yellowstone Broadcast Series Premiere (CBS)

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 18TH, 2023:

Mrs. Sidhu Investigates Series Premiere (Acorn TV)Neighbours Season Premiere (Freevee)

Superpower (Paramount+)

The Chelsea Detective Season Two Finale (Acorn TV)

The Academy Of Country Music Honors (Fox)

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 19TH, 2023:

Celebrity Name That Tune Season Premiere (Fox)

I Can See Your Voice Season Premiere (Fox)

The Saint Of Second Chances (Netflix)

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20TH, 2023:

American Horror Story: Delicate Part One (FX)

The D’Amelio Show (Hulu)

The Super Models (Apple TV+)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...