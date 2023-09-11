The Monday Politics Thread Remembers Allende

The U.S. set the stage for a coup in Chile. It had unintended consequences at home

In America, the coup of Sept. 11, 1973, “galvanized public opinion in a way that no other activity, no other coup, no other military dictatorship in Latin America did,” says Joe Eldridge, a longtime human rights advocate who was in Chile when it happened. “It was the suddenness, the abruptness in a country that had a long tradition of honoring democratic governance. Chile galvanized, it crystallized in the minds of so many, what was wrong with U.S. foreign policy.” NPR

How many people died in 9/11? Firefighters, passengers and more who died 22 years ago.

US And Vietnam Set To Expand Ties As China Worries Grow

US President Joe Biden arrives in Vietnam on Sunday to deepen cooperation between the two nations, in the face of China’s growing ambitions in the region. International Business Times

Another bus of migrants from Texas arrives in Los Angeles

According to city officials, Los Angeles has welcomed nearly 500 migrants from Texas since the first bus arrived. KNX News

Tennessee Judge Rules Against SBA Program, Many Minority Businesses In Panic

After one federal ruling in Tennessee, thousands of Black, Latino and other minority business owners are in a frenzy. The U.S. Small Business Administration’s 8(a) loan program, designed to bridge the gap between government contracting and historically disadvantaged groups, has been upended. Black Enterprise

Nancy Pelosi: Democrat and ex-Speaker, 83, to seek re-election

Nancy Pelosi, the former Speaker of the US House of Representatives, says she will seek re-election next November. BBC

Transgender History Month: California Becomes the First State to Honor Trans History

The resolution cited California’s long history has an epicenter of trans activism. Teen Vogue

Vivek Ramaswamy says he will deport US citizens born to undocumented migrants

Asked by the news network to explain how children of undocumented immigrants would be treated under his administration if they themselves were born in the United States, Mr Ramaswamy replied: “The family unit will be deported.” When NBC asked him to clarify if that included children born in the US, he stated, “that is correct”. The Independent

(Note: this is not the first time US citizens have been deported, or have been threatened with it. It has happened multiple times before.)

Citing NYC migrant crisis, Adams calls for steep budget cuts, hiring freeze

New York City Mayor Eric Adams tasked agency heads with trimming spending by 15 percent through next spring — but said Albany or Washington could spare the city. Politico

Group sues after New Mexico governor suspends right to carry guns in Albuquerque in public

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s emergency order suspending the right to carry firearms in public in and around Albuquerque drew an immediate court challenge from a gun-rights group Saturday, as legal scholars and advocates said they expected. AP News

Yaccarino Takes Heat as X Pledge on Antisemitism Falls Flat

X Corp. Chief Executive Officer Linda Yaccarino is facing a barrage of criticism for her claims that the company is fighting antisemitism, days after owner Elon Musk said he plans to sue the Anti-Defamation League. Bloomberg

A moment of reckoning for gerrymandering

State and federal courts are hearing challenges to maps across the country, which could have a major impact on the coming election and help determine who controls Congress. CNN

Republican extremism will cost us our democracy if we don’t fight it

I talk to women every day about how they’re seeing rising extremism, from attempted book bans from groups like Moms for Liberty and Take Back Our Schools, to gun violence by white supremacists and attacks on reproductive rights and LGBTQ+ people by the Republican party. USA Today

World War I and Prosthetics: The History of Artificial Limbs in the U.S.

This historical op-ed explains what World War I has to do with today’s disability rights movement. Teen Vogue

Zulu leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi dies aged 95 in South Africa

Chief Buthelezi was a shrewd but controversial politician, who disagreed with the ANC’s tactics of armed action against white-minority rule and trod a moderate path as leader of an ethnic-Zulu homeland. BBC

Italian PM Meloni Targets Tight 2024 Budget

“Waste must be reduced, the few resources we have must be spent in the best possible way,” Meloni has repeatedly said as her government draws up its 2024 budget to send to Brussels in mid-October. International Business Times

Morocco quake death toll rises to over 2,000

The death toll from Friday’s magnitude 6.8 quake in Morocco has reached 2,012 with another 2,059 injured, the country’s Interior Ministry said. Kyodo News

Caribbean nations set to demand royal family makes reparations for slave trade

Caribbean nations are preparing formal letters demanding that the British royal family apologise and make reparations for slavery. The Guardian

Kim Jong Un hosts Chinese, Russian guests at North Korea’s 75th anniversary celebration

North Korea invited visiting Chinese delegates and Russian artists to a paramilitary parade featuring rocket launchers pulled by trucks and tractors, state media said Saturday, in leader Kim Jong Un’s latest effort to display his ties with Moscow and Beijing in the face of deepening confrontations with Washington. PBS

Outrage over Abbas’s antisemitic speech on Jews and Holocaust

German and Israeli officials have condemned Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas for comments he made about Jews and the Nazi Holocaust in a speech. BBC

