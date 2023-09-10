William Shatner “Sings” Rocket Man Night Thread

The clip above is of William Shatner doing an interpretive spoken word version of “Rocket Man” at the 5th Saturn Awards Ceremony (which aired as the “Science Fiction Film Awards”) in 1978. As most of you probably know, the song was originally written by Elton John and Bernie Taupin, and was an international hit for John in 1972. Taupin also appears in the clip above, introducing Shatner.

The performance is…shall we say…divisive. While some enjoy Shatner’s interpretation, when I played it for my Dad (a huge Elton John fan) he was not impressed. So out of respect for my Dad (who turned 70 today) I will also post a version performed by Elton John himself below. Happy birthday, Dad – I love you!

Have a Great Night Thread, Avocado!

