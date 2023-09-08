The Weekly Shuffle Thread Won’t Take Any LIP!

Hello everyone, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffles! This is the place that’s on everybody’s lips, so why not celebrate by making LIP our special word of the day!

This isn’t just lip service, our shuffle today is all about songs featuring the word Lip (or Lips, Lipstick, etc.) in the title of them! But if your shuffle is tight-lipped, no need to keep a stiff upper lip! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week! Happy shuffling, and I’ll see you all next time!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...