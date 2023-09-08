Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 37

Group 35 Results 66.67% Kirby and the Forgotten Land Morpho Knight 60.00% Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Eagus Wilderness (Day) 60.00% Tunic The Weight of Rain 53.33% A Little Golf Journey Hide & Seek 53.33% Chicory: A Colorful Tale A Colorful Tale 53.33% Fuga: Melodies of Steel Echo of Triumph (True Ending Theme) 53.33% Destiny Child Girl on fire (vocal version) 46.67% Floppy Knights The Finals 46.67% Ship of Fools A Crabster on the Coast 40.00% Fight Knight Fight Knight theme 40.00% Peace, Death! 2 The End 40.00% Klonoa 2 Cursed Leorina 40.00% Neon White Vainglorious Chorus 40.00% Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Yzana Plains (Day) 40.00% GetsuFumaDen Undying Moon The Laughing Bawd 40.00% Klonoa 2 Stepping wind 33.33% Ex-Zodiac Data harrier (Bonus Stage) 33.33% Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights If You Gaze Long Into An Abyss 33.33% Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Sky-High Sundae 26.67% Roadwarden Creeks 02 20.00% Sable Chum Lair 20.00% Chunithm NEW!! I’ll make you super rock star 20.00% LaTale Online Garden of the Priring ~ scent of the wind 6.67% Two Point Campus Swill the Beans Remember The Fallen 16.67% Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Auction Theme 16.67% Archvale Brinkreef 16.67% Roadwarden The Heart of the Woods 16.67% Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Pirate Stronghold (Past) 15.79% Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Scaldera / Tentalus 15.38% Ender Lillies: Quietus of the Knights Bulbel 15.38% Dreamscaper Waking World (Exploration) 15.38% The Knight Witch Buried Secrets 15.38% Little Nightmares II Boots Through The Undergrowth 15.38% Paper Mario (NSO) Keeping Pace 15.38% A Little to the Left Main Theme 14.29% Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (NSO) Lon Lon Ranch 14.29% Solar Ash Scribes of the Abyss 14.29% Inscryption The Blank Canvas 14.29% Death’s Door Gravedigger’s Request 13.33% Deathloop Paranormal Activity (Egor Serling) 13.33% Halo Infinite Control Room 13.33% Solar Ash Twilight Tendrils 13.33% Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (NSO) Spirit Temple 13.33% Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 The Mega Zombot Theme 13.33% Pajama Sam 2: Thunder and Lightning Aren’t So Frightening Lobby 3 13.33% Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask (NSO) Ikana Castle 13.33% Sifu Lygophobia 6.67% Two Point Campus Swill the Beans Projected Bubble: 50.00%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 37 will be active until Monday, September 11th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 38 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 37 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 37 is open until Monday, September 11th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...