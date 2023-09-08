Franchise Festival S3E8 – Hades

Spencer and Chris get downright crunchy with Supergiant’s Hades (2020), working through the finer details of how its gameplay systems interact with one another to produce one of the best roguelikes of the last decade. Along the way, they explore how Hades was made and how the elusive good ending plays out.

No need to listen to the show to join in the discussion, though! Let’s talk about your favorite (and least favorite) parts about Hades below.



This show is made possible by patrons like Cheatachu, Quinley Thorne, Celeste, Ed, Loren, Jasper, Cedric the Owl, and Jarathen. If you enjoy the episode, consider backing us on Patreon to get access to a bonus episode each month – including the full library of previous bonus episodes – and vote on future episode topics. September 2023’s bonus show will be on A Short Hike!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...