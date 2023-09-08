Genre-Savvy #25: Deck-Builder

Hey everybody, it’s Friday once again! This means it’s time to discuss a video game genre – this time we’re covering deck-builders, a sub-genre of card games.



What are your Top 5? What works for you in this genre and what doesn’t? If you don’t like this genre, tell us why it leaves you cold. Since they occur so often, please also feel free to share your favorite tower defense minigames in other titles!

