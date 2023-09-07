The Thursday Politics Thread Is Under The Gun

Mornin’ Politocadoes!

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is under pressure as Congress *deep sigh* once again must pass legislation to avoid a government shutdown. As the deadline rapidly approaches, many members of the Republican caucus find themselves trying to leverage McCarthy’s precarious position. The spending plan as it stands has congressmembers divided, with some supporting a continuing resolution as a stopgap measure so long as certain concessions are made, like more funding for the border wall.

Elsewhere in the GOP, murmurs of moves against McCarthy continue, with some congressmembers suggesting they’d only support a continuing resolution, if a Motion to Vacate is passed. A Motion to Vacate only takes one member to bring to the floor, only a few Republicans and Democrats to pass, and would force a vote on the House floor to remove McCarthy from the Speakership. These calls are coming from the usual suspects, of course. Matt Gaetz declared on a radio host that if McCarthy stands in their way, “he may not have the job any longer”. Same old song and dance, threatening McCarthy to dance to their tune.

In any case, anything the GOP-controlled House is unlikely to pass in the Senate. McConnell has already reached an agreement on spending limits with the Biden Administration. And with only a four seat majority and senators with health-related personal problems, any attempts at legislation could be stymied.

Something to keep in mind! Police are using digital data to prosecute abortion seekers, and Facebook and Google are helping them! Even if they are not legally required to do so, the tech giants will aid them in this since it's technically *against the law*. Please be careful when looking for abortion providers or helping someone who is looking for that assistance.

The Covid-19 pandemic continues even if the emergencies end, continue to vaccinate using the latest version of the FDA approved vaccines by Phizer and Moderna. Even if you are vaccinated, please continue to maintain social distancing measures, wear masks in public areas in accordance with CDC guidelines in regard to your own vaccination status. EVEN VACCINATED INDIVIDUALS CAN STILL GET IT AND SPREAD IT

