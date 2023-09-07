Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7TH, 2023:

Gamera -Rebirth- (Netflix)

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season Premiere (Paramount+)

Virgin River Season Premiere (Netflix)



FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8TH, 2023:

Burning Body (Netflix)

Convicting A Murderer Series Premiere (Daily Wire+)

How To Date Billy Walsh (Prime Video)

Minx Season Two Finale (Starz)

Self Reliance (Hulu)

Spy Ops Series Premiere (Netflix)

The Changeling Series Premiere (Apple TV+)



SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9TH, 2023:



SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10TH, 2023:

Dreaming Whilst Black Series Premiere (Showtime)Football Night In America Season Premiere (NBC)Ride With Norman Reedus Season Premiere (AMC)

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Series Premiere (AMC)

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11TH, 2023:

Monday Night Football Season Premiere (ABC/ESPN)



TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12TH, 2023:

The Swarm Series Premiere (The CW)

2023 MTV Video Music Awards (MTV)

Welcome To Wrexham Season Two Premiere (FX)



WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13TH, 2023:

America Outdoors With Baratunde Thurston Series Premiere (PBS)

Animals Up Close With Bertie Gregory Series Premiere (Disney+)

The Morning Show Season Three Premiere (Apple TV+)

The Other Black Girl Series Premiere (Hulu)

Wrestlers Series Premiere (Netflix)

