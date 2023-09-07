Sports Corner Is A Day Late and a Dollar Short

I had a post all ready and rarin’ to go yesterday, only I hit access issues. Thankfully, the mods are always here for us and Sports Corner is here for you.

Lots to touch on, though the big event for me is the FIBA World Cup featuring not one but three New York Knicks! Pick a sport, and there is probably news. Well, maybe not hockey. And of course tonight is opening night for the NFL (accompanied by the weekly football threads Pigskincadoes love). As ever, feel free to hold forth on the sport of your choice.

