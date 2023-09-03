Werewolf 213: Sabriel Day 7

THE OLD KINGDOM

Sabriel the Abhorsen: Old Kingdom Investigator.

-Each night Sabriel may pick one player to Investigate. They will learn if that player is a Member of the Dead, Touchstone, Mogget, or an Old Kingdom Citizen

Touchstone the Berserker: Old Kingdom Jailer and Vigilante

-Each night Touchstone may pick one player to Jail. That player is unable to take any night actions but is immune to all non-block night actions.

-Starting Night 3 Touchstone may choose to either pick one player to Jail or to pick one player to Kill. The kill option is removed after Touchstone successfully kills one player regardless of alignment

-May not jail the same player two nights in a row.

Mogget the Vengeful Guide: Old Kingdom Watcher and Record Keeper

-Each night Mogget may pick one player to Watch. If any other player uses an ability on the watched target Mogget will be told the identity of that player but not their alignment

-If Sabriel dies before Mogget, Mogget will be given a full list of Sabriel’s investigate targets and up to half of the outcomes rounded down of Mogget’s choice. This cannot be blocked and is not watchable or trackable

11 Old Kingdom Citizens: Vanilla Old Kingdoms members

-They only have the power to vote.

THE DEAD

The Greater Dead

Kerrigor the Scourge of Belisaere: The Dead Killer

-Each night Kerrigor picks one member of the Old Kingdom to kill.

-If the player with the role of Kerrigor dies one of the lesser Dead assumes the role of Kerrigor and their original powers are removed

The Lesser Dead

-The Lesser Dead are weaker than Kerrigor. Each night one of the lesser dead of the Dead players choice must not use their power. But with their numbers dwindling Kerrigor can lend its strength to their last companion. The last remaining Lesser Dead may use their power each night.

The Mordicant: The Dead Tracker

-Each night may pick a player to track. They will be told if that player visits any other player

The Gore Crows: The Dead Watcher

-Each night may pick a player to watch. They will be told if anyone visits that player

The Shadow Hands: The Dead Blocker

-Each night may pick a player to block. That player will not be allowed to take night actions.