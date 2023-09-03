Charles Laughton Day Thread (September 3, 2023)

Look at that face! The English actor Charles Laughton had a face for theatre and cinema. Big, bold, expressive, and unforgettable. He had character, dammit, and during a 35 year acting career, he performed in 41 plays and 55 films. His credits include Island of Lost Souls, Mutiny on the Bounty, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Hobson’s Choice, The Private Life of Henry VIII, and Witness for the Prosecution. He was nominated three times for Academy Awards and won once.

Tyrone Power and Charles Laughton in Witness For The Prosecution (1957)

He also had the honour of being parodied in several Looney Tunes cartoons, including as the ship’s captain in 1962’s Good Noose.

Also, I heartily recommend checking out the wonderful time-capsule of a website that is the Official Charles Laughton Website.

