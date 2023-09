This might be a whole can of worms, but I am interested in what various religions Avocados subscribe to or adamantly don’t subscribe to. What’s your religion/spirituality/vibe or lack thereof, if you feel like sharing? Please be respectful. For instance, I was raised and educated Catholic; I don’t practice, and I am well aware of the problems, but the Church still has a place in my heart. It’s complicated. That probably should have been the title of the thread, come to think of it!

