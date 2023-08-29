AVoCADo GamesCast #93: The Norwegian Heavy Water Plant Sabotage

Hey folks! This was a fun episode of the GamesCast where the Kappa, newcomer Captain Blasto, and I talked about the worsening Internet, Viewfinder, Pikmin 4, mobile game ads, Persona 5 Royal, the early access version of Baldur’s Gate 3, Master Detective Archives: Rain Code, He Fucked the Girl Out of Me, and old-school Zelda games.

Timestamps:

0:15 – Introduction

14:15 – The Video Game Industry and the Rapidly Worsening Internet

55:45 – Viewfinder

1:05:50 – Pikmin 4

1:17:05 – Adventure in Mobile Gaming

1:31:00 – Persona 5 Royal

1:36:15 – Baldur’s Gate 3 Early Access

1:50:30 – Master Detective Archives: Rain Code

2:02:25 – He F***ed the Girl Out of Me

2:06:00 – The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons

2:11:20 – Conclusion

Content warnings: Discussions of domestic abuse and transphobia

Spoiler warning (mild): Baldur’s Gate 3

