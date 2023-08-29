Tuesday’s Politics thread is drained

Monday was exhausting, wasn’t it? Judge Chutkan gave The Idiot his trial date (March 4th) which he says he’s going to appeal (which is….not a thing you can do, but when has that stopped him?), Mark Meadows took the stand today which everybody thought would never happen, and Pete Navarro took the stand (almost at the same time as Meadows) to plead his case about ignoring a Congressional subpoena. Meadows decision is likely today, Pete’ looks like Wednesday. It was a helluva day in court.

Here’s an article from Politico about Meadows:

https://tinyurl.com/mrdbzwev

Mark Meadows takes stand in bid to derail Georgia criminal charges

The former top Trump aide testified that he viewed nearly everything as part of his official duties — an argument he hopes will give him immunity.

McCarthy is slow-walking impeaching Biden. I don’t think it’s going to appease the MTG/Gaetz/Boebert’s of the House.

https://tinyurl.com/3ebyp6tw

McCarthy starts to plot Biden impeachment strategy while GOP skeptics remain

The money quote: “And one GOP lawmaker, granted anonymity to speak more freely, offered an even blunter assessment: “There’s no evidence that Joe Biden got money, or that Joe Biden, you know, agreed to do something so that Hunter could get money. There’s just no evidence of that. And they can’t impeach without that evidence. And I don’t I don’t think the evidence exists.”

Politico article on the hearing with Judge Chutkan yesterday

https://tinyurl.com/8hpby6fk

“Two hours after Monday’s hearing ended, Trump took to Truth Social to vent his frustration, attacking Chutkan as “biased” and “Trump Hating” and suggesting he will “appeal” her trial date. However, trial dates are typically not appealable.”

So there's my three.

Treat yourself and others with respect. Look both ways before crossing the street.

