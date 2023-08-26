30 Day Fantasy Challenge Day 26: The Comedy Of Fantasy

The month of August has us looking at a pretty exciting area that crosses into a lot of areas of fantasy. There are some specific things throughout it but others that can spread across many mediums and styles to talk about.

Today, we want to talk about the world of fantasy when it comes to comedy. There are all kinds of levels to this but how much comedy do you like in your fantasy? What works showcases it the best? Where was it just completely out of place and should have been excised?

If you do tabletop gaming, how well does humor mix in with the group you play with? Are you the comedian of the group?

