The Weekend Politics Goes Out to the Rhea

Hey y’all! Your usual Weekend PT author cannot make it this week due to technical difficulties. But worry not, Dave Kilsock has still provided me bird pics for this week.

This week, we take a look at the Rhea.

Rheas (/ˈriːəz/REE-əz), also known as ñandus (/ˈnænduːz/NYAN-dooz) or South American ostrich, are moderately-sized South Americanratites (flightless birds without a keel on their sternum bone) of the order Rheiformes. They are distantly related to the African ostriches and Australia’s emu (the largest and second-largest living ratites, respectively), with rheas placing just behind the emu in height and overall size. https://tinyurl.com/mnkhsusw

Here are some pics of the Rheas:

Have a great weekend, everyone! And remember to not threaten Mayor McSquirrel.

