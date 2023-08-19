The WPT is Flightless and Rotund

Howdy, friends. Our bird this week is the kakapo, a New Zealand native and the only flightless parrot.

“Kākāpō can be up to 64 cm (25 in) long. They have a combination of unique traits among parrots: finely blotched yellow-green plumage, a distinct facial disc, owl-style forward-facing eyes with surrounding discs of specially-textured feathers, a large grey beak, short legs, large blue feet, relatively short wings and a short tail. It is the world’s only flightless parrot, the world’s heaviest parrot, and also is nocturnal, herbivorous, visibly sexually dimorphic in body size, has a low basal metabolic rate, and does not have male parental care. It is the only parrot to have a polygynous lek breeding system. It is also possibly one of the world’s longest-living birds, with a reported lifespan of up to 100 years.[6] Adult males weigh around 1.5–3 kilograms (3.3–6.6 lb); the equivalent figure for females is 0.950–1.6 kilograms (2.09–3.53 lb).” Source: https://tinyurl.com/27k3ya2a

As per usual, please enjoy source links for the photos and some info about our new buddy.

The most important thing I learned when putting together this header is that there are kakapo stuffed animals for sale. The store I found this fluffy little fellow on is linked in the caption should you be of a mind.

Have a good weekend, everyone!

