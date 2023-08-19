30 Day Fantasy Challenge Day 19: House of the Dragon

The month of August has us looking at a pretty exciting area that crosses into a lot of areas of fantasy. There are some specific things throughout it but others that can spread across many mediums and styles to talk about.

Today, we want to talk about the Game of Thrones spinoff with the House of the Dragon property! With this show being only one season so far and being hoped for four seasons, did the first season work for you and were you able to connect it to the previous project? How well has the novel been adapted?

Bonus question: What other stories and works from Game of Thrones would you want to see either a series or film about?

