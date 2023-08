One of the small things I love about Tiny Toon Adventure is that, over the course of the show, they rerecorded the theme song with the full cast a half dozen times – for holiday specials, for a short lived Plucky Duck spinoff, even just for a joke midepisode. A few days ago, I found a version someone only recently dug up from a VHS tape, a commercial for the (very fun!) NES game. So now everyone else can have it stuck in their heads too!

Have fun posting!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...