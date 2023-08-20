Werewolf 213: Sabriel (new player friendly)

The snow crunched softly as Sabriel carefully crossed the plateau. The Wall was days behind her now and her first encounter with a dead past as well. She thought on the shattered Charter Stone. A being of immense power had committed a wholly violent act to cause such destruction and she shivered at the thought more than the cold. Her only goal now was to reach the ancestral home of her family. She hoped her father would be there and that this would all be a bad dream, but her heart new better. Her bandolier shifted as she briefly stumbled. The muffled chime of Saraneth returned some of her strength to her and she pressed on through the white wasteland.
Her feeling of unease grew stronger that night as it had each night. Something was tracking her. Something strong, something fast, something that her father the Abhorsen had told her she should not face on her own. She checked that her sword would pull with ease, loosened Ranna from its binding, used the charter to cast her diamond of protection, and calmly waited for the dead creature to arrive.
Welcome All: This is a very basic Werewolf game that is designed to be accessible to newer players. If you have been interested in trying Werewolf please sign up. If you know someone who you think would enjoy playing please invite them. If you have played before but are looking for more of a chill game after our recent, absolutely awesome, but quite complex games, this is also for you. This game is built for 18 players +/- 1 player.
Player List (Max 18 players)
Players
- Sheltermed
- Queequeg
- Moonster
- Jake
- TCRM
- Malth
- BlipintheMatrix
Backups
- MSD
Beyond The Ninth Gate
Role List
THE OLD KINGDOM
Sabriel the Abhorsen: Old Kingdom Investigator.
-Each night Sabriel may pick one player to Investigate. They will learn if that player is a Member of the Dead, Touchstone, Mogget, or an Old Kingdom Citizen
Touchstone the Berserker: Old Kingdom Jailer and Vigilante
-Each night Touchstone may pick one player to Jail. That player is unable to take any night actions
-Starting Night 3 Touchstone may choose to either pick one player to Jail or to pick one player to Kill. The kill option is removed after Touchstone successfully kills one player regardless of alignment
Mogget the Vengeful Guide: Old Kingdom Watcher and Record Keeper
-Each night Mogget may pick one player to Watch. If any other player uses an ability on the watched target Mogget will be told the identity of that player but not their alignment
-If Sabriel dies before Mogget, Mogget will be given a full list of Sabriel’s investigate targets and up to half of the outcomes rounded down of Mogget’s choice. This cannot be blocked and is not watchable or trackable
11 Old Kingdom Citizens: Vanilla Old Kingdoms members
-They only have the power to vote.
THE DEAD
The Greater Dead
Kerrigor the Scourge of Belisaere: The Dead Killer
-Each night Kerrigor picks one member of the Old Kingdom to kill.
-If the player with the role of Kerrigor dies one of the lesser Dead assumes the role of Kerrigor and their original powers are removed
The Lesser Dead
-The Lesser Dead are weaker than Kerrigor. Each night one of the lesser dead of the Dead players choice must not use their power
The Mordicant: The Dead Tracker
-Each night may pick a player to track. They will be told if that player visits any other player
The Gore Crows: The Dead Watcher
-Each night may pick a player to watch. They will be told if anyone visits that player
The Shadow Hands: The Dead Blocker
-Each night may pick a player to block. That player will not be allowed to take night actions.
Rules
Win Conditions
The Old Kingdom wins when all members of The Dead are dead. (Blinks)
The Dead win when at least one member of the the Dead is alive and the number of Dead players is equal to or greater than the number of Old Kingdom players
The Tie Rule
As long as more than 6 people are alive: ties result in Sabriel secretly deciding who dies, or if Sabriel is dead, ties result in Kerrigor secretly deciding who dies. If 6 or fewer people are alive ties result in everyone living.
The Auto Kill Rule
As long as more than 8 people are alive. Auto-kill occurs at 50% if everyone has voted or at 66% regardless of if everyone has voted
If 8 or fewer people are alive Auto-kill occurs at 50% and requires everyone to have voted
Order of Operations for Night Powers:
Blocking -> Jailing -> Watching/Tracking/Investigation -> Killing -> Record Keeping
General Rules:
-There is no hidden role information in this game
-You may not edit or delete any posts
-You may not post screenshots from any private chat
-No game-related talk in the thread after twilight and please attempt to make at least three posts per day
-Role playing is welcome and may be from non-related properties but is not required
-Be Kind. Critique arguments not players. Be accepting of various play styles. And for yourselves remember that this is an incredibly difficult game to play, everyone will make mistakes, and to focus on and be proud of your successes.
You must be logged in to post a comment.