FYI, the Konga comic that some guy named Steve Ditko worked on is public domain.

From the MeTV website…

“A London botany professor returns from Africa with a small chimpanzee called Konga. He injects the animal with a serum extracted from a carnivorous plant, which turns it into a gorilla monster that goes on a rampage throughout London.”

Enjoy the movie!

