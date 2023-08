Back To The Egg is such an underrated album. I hope Paul is still considering a boxed set at some point. I think he missed a trick by not doing this song as a medley with We’re Open Tonight from the same record, a la Venus And Mars/Rock Show, when he performed live in 1979.

Oh, and today’s my son’s 29th Birthday. So glad to see you here, Rick Jr.!

Let’s play Spot The Rock Star! How many guest cameos can YOU find?!?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...