The Thursday Politics Thread Wants The Trial To Be Televised

Trump and 18 of his confederates have been indicted in their attempt to subvert the 2020 election in Georgia.And, thanks to Georgia’s unique take on pardons, a Republican governor couldn’t pardon him even if they wanted to.

With the incredibly damning information from his tweets and Pence’s notes, it’s a real sticky sticky wicket he finds himself in. The co-conspirators are also of concern for him, as the number just increases the chances of people ratting on him to save themselves.

All I ask is the trial be televised. Let his insatiable need for attention be his undoing. Imagine him interrupting the judge, insulting the prosecutor, talking directly to the jury. Any dignity the GOP might have had would be out the window.

Welcome to Thursday! Please be excellent to each other in the comments. The Mayor McSquirrel Rule remains in effect.Something to keep in mind! Police are using digital data to prosecute abortion seekers, and Facebook and Google are helping them! Even if they are not legally required to do so, the tech giants will aid them in this since it’s technically *against the law*. Please be careful when looking for abortion providers or helping someone who is looking for that assistance. https://tinyurl.com/2azchvd2

The Covid-19 pandemic continues even if the emergencies end, continue to vaccinate using the latest version of the FDA approved vaccines by Phizer and Moderna. Even if you are vaccinated, please continue to maintain social distancing measures, wear masks in public areas in accordance with CDC guidelines in regard to your own vaccination status. EVEN VACCINATED INDIVIDUALS CAN STILL GET IT AND SPREAD IT

