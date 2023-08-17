Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, AUGUST 17TH, 2023:

Dark Rivers Series Premiere (Topic)

Killing It Season Premiere (Peacock)

My Dad The Bounty Hunter Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

The Upshaws Season Premiere (Netflix)

Tracy Morgan: Taking It Too Far (Max)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 18TH, 2023:

Bad Things (Shudder)

Chris Fleming: Hell (Peacock)

Harlan Coben’s Shelter Series Premiere (Prime Video)

LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest (Disney+)

Mask Girl (Netflix)

New Bandits (Cangaço Novo) (Prime Video)

Puppy Love (Freevee)

Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie (Apple TV+)

The Monkey King (Netflix)

The More Love Grows (Hallmark Movies And Mysteries)

The Winter King Series Premiere (MGM+)

Time Of Essence (OWN)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 19TH, 2023:

How She Caught A Killer (Lifetime)

Never Too Late To Celebrate (Hallmark)

Stand Up To Cancer (ABC/CBS/Fox/NBC)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 20TH, 2023:

Disappeared Season Premiere (Investigation Discovery)

Sister Wives Season Premiere (TLC)

The Winter King Series Premiere (MGM+)

MONDAY, AUGUST 21ST, 2023:

Secrets Of Penthouse (A&E)

TUESDAY, AUGUST 22ND, 2023:

Bobby’s Triple Threat Season Premiere (Food)

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 23RD, 2023:

BS High (HBO)

Invasion Season Two Premiere (Apple TV+)

Nancy Drew Series Finale (The CW)

Riverdale Series Finale (The CW)

Star Wars: Ahsoka Series Premiere (Disney+)

The Ultimatum (Netflix)

Trap Jazz (Hulu)

