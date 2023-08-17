The International Weekly Music Thread

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt comes courtesy of The Avocado’s very own Sløøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøt:

What are some of your favorite “multinational” bands?

As Sløøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøøt says in their original post, the band “doesn’t have to be like everyone from a different place can be just like the one random American in an Australian band etc etc”. And the band The Band fit this bill, having consisted of four Canadians (Rick Danko, Garth Hudson, Richard Manuel, and Robbie Robertson) and an American (Levon Helm). Sadly, with the passing of Robbie Robertson last week, Garth Hudson is now the only member of The Band still with us on this particular plane.

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

