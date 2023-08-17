30 Day Fantasy Challenge Day 17: Game Of Thrones Characters

The month of August has us looking at a pretty exciting area that crosses into a lot of areas of fantasy. There are some specific things throughout it but others that can spread across many mediums and styles to talk about.

Today, we want to talk about the Game of Thrones property! We’re going to kick things off by focusing on the characters from it with who is your favorite and least favorite of this expansive cast. Who got shortchanged by the TV adaptation and who saw the best improvement over the book?

Bonus question: Which character would you want to see getting a spinoff show or novel?

