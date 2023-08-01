Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 11

Group 9 Results

Spoiler 62.50% Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course Gnome Way Out 62.50% Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Sydney Sprint 56.25% ESCHATOS Extermination 50.00% SnowRunner Ontario Ambiance (Day 4) 50.00% Sonic Frontiers Cyber Space 4-6: Fog Funk 50.00% Genshin Impact Bane of Ambitions 50.00% Blue Archive Barrier 43.75% F-Zero X (NSO) Climb Up and Get the Last Chance 43.75% Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards (NSO) Boss Battle Theme 43.75% Slime Rancher 2 Radio (Courtyard Chill) 43.75% Genshin Impact Chapter of a New Era 43.75% River City Girls 2 Marian 43.75% Inscryption The Scrybe of Magicks 37.50% Death’s Door The Crows 31.25% Genshin Impact Caprice of the Leaves 31.25% Destiny Child Trick of Death 31.25% Placid Plastic Duck Simulator Night Duckies 25.00% Life is Strange: True Colors Let Me Know 25.00% Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Malzeno Battle Theme 25.00% Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon Message in a Bottle (Mona Minigame) 18.75% Genshin Impact A Glorious Awakening 18.75% Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Pixies and Poets 18.75% Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania Wonder Jungle (SMB 2 New OST – Jungle Island) 12.50% Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier Half-year anniversary [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 11 will be active until Wednesday, August 2nd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 12 will start Wednesday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 11 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

(21-30) Group 21 Group 22 Group 23 Group 24 Group 25 Group 26 Group 27 Group 28 Group 29 Group 30 [collapse]

(31-40) Group 31 Group 32 Group 33 Group 34 Group 35 Group 36 Group 37 Group 38 Group 39 Group 40 [collapse]

(41-50) Group 41 Group 42 Group 43 Group 44 Group 45 Group 46 Group 47 Group 48 Group 49 Group 50 [collapse]

(51-60) Group 51 Group 52 Group 53 Group 54 Group 55 Group 56 Group 57 Group 58 Group 59 Group 60 [collapse]

(61-70) Group 61 Group 62 Group 63 Group 64 Group 65 Group 66 Group 67 Group 68 Group 69 Group 70 [collapse]

(71-80) Group 71 Group 72 Group 73 Group 74 Group 75 Group 76 Group 77 Group 78 Group 79 Group 80 [collapse]

(81-90) Group 81 Group 82 Group 83 Group 84 Group 85 Group 86 Group 87 Group 88 Group 89 Group 90 [collapse]

(91-100) Group 91 Group 92 Group 93 Group 94 Group 95 Group 96 Group 97 Group 98 Group 99 Group 100 [collapse]

(101-110) Group 101 Group 102 Group 103 Group 104 Group 105 Group 106 Group 107 Group 108 Group 109 Group 110 [collapse]

(111-120) Group 111 Group 112 Group 113 Group 114 Group 115 Group 116 Group 117 Group 118 Group 119 Group 120 [collapse]

(121-125) Group 121 Group 122 Group 123 Group 124 Group 125 [collapse]

voting for group 10 is open until Tuesday August 1st at 10:00PM Pacific

