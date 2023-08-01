Writing Discussion Thread is Talking it Out!

What This Thread is for:

– talk about what you’re writing

– share what you’re writing, if you’re comfortable with that (and if you want or don’t want feedback, please indicate that also)

– talk about the writing process and what works and doesn’t work

– discuss things like characterization or plot issues you’re working through

– brainstorm ideas

– getting/giving positive feedback if solicited

What we’re not doing

-writing prompts

– any kind of shaming about topics or anything like that

Optional discussion: Dialogue

For some people, writing dialogue is easy and the words sound natural. Others struggle with it. How do you make sure your people don’t sound like robots, or overly-verbose writers? Do you work on giving different characters different voices? Does it flow naturally from your fingertips, or do you have to think about it a lot?

