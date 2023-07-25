Writing Discussion Thread is Building the World!

What This Thread is for:

– talk about what you’re writing

– share what you’re writing, if you’re comfortable with that (and if you want or don’t want feedback, please indicate that also)

– talk about the writing process and what works and doesn’t work

– discuss things like characterization or plot issues you’re working through

– brainstorm ideas

– getting/giving positive feedback if solicited

What we’re not doing

-writing prompts

– any kind of shaming about topics or anything like that

Optional discussion: World Building

More of a fantasy/sci-fi topic, but honestly, all fiction writers build worlds. Maybe the differences between that world and the real world are subtle, but they’re there.

But for those writing in fantasy and sci-fi, world building can become very complex, and sometimes take more time than writing the story! How much time do you spend building a universe in which space travel happens or dragons are real? Do you draw maps and invent languages and build an entire history of the world, or do you just start writing and let it all flow out? What’s the most interesting world you’ve built?

