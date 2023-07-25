Werewolves 211: Barbie – Day 2

Hi! I’m Barbie Yaga and some strange things seem to be happening in Barbie World!

We started out with 14 Barbies yesterday and now we’re already down to 12 Barbies?? I put up a fence around my coop house of Barb’d wire. The fence is really great at keeping annoying neighbors out, especially ones who think they’re better than Barbie. The nerve of some people.

Anyway.

Raven has been re-boxed. She was Town Barbie. She did not come with an accessory.

Players sic Side Stoneheart Josephus Eleanor Copywight Raven (Town Barbie) Wasp Queequeg Goat jake (Town Barbie) Lindsay Lamb MSD Kim Backup Nate Roles TOWN (10) Barbie (9) – Hi, you’re Barbie! Ken (1) – Isn’t it great that you get to be here surrounded by Barbie?! WOLVES (3) Barbie (3) – Even some Barbies have to be wolves! Accessories Dream House

High Heel

Camera

Convertible

Rotary Phone (Call another player each night. If you receive a busy signal then that player was active last night. You don’t know who they visited, maybe if you upgraded your phone. Town Watcher)

(Call another player each night. If you receive a busy signal then that player was active last night. You don’t know who they visited, maybe if you upgraded your phone. Town Watcher) Blow Dryer

Trapper Keeper

Sunglasses

Stroller

Hairbrush

Purse

Movie Ticket Barbies can either receive accessories Night 0 or earn them by winning daily events! Rules Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or directly quote from private chats without permission. Failure to comply may result in a re-boxing. Night Action Order of Operations: Maximized for the most fun at the party 😉 All actions cannot be repeated on the same player on consecutive nights. Ties will result in all tied Barbies being killed. Should a BARBIE (Be Accurate oR Be In Error) scenario occur, auto-kill will not come into effect until all living players have voted. Please be respectful to all players. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have a good time and admire Barbie. Barbie Yaga can be very busy searching for babies food since she has a specific diet. Tag her to get her attention!

Twilight will be Thursday, July 27th at 6pm Pacific/8pm Central/9pm Eastern

