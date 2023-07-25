Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues! Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

In the news:

“Bigoted” Republicans Just Withdrew Federal Funds for Three LGBTQ+ Community Centers

Grindr Workers Are Looking to Unionize Amid Tech Layoffs

Video Shows an LA County Sheriff’s Deputy Beating a 23-Year-Old Trans Man During Routine Stop

