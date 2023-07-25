Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Jul. 25

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Julie, a library circulation assistant, has a good-luck Scrabble tile;

Andrew, a psychologist resident, can lick his own elbow; and

Taylor, a marketing director, is handy with crawfish tables and Adirondack chairs. Taylor is a two-day champ with winnings of $31,800.

Jeopardy!

JUST GOOGLY IT // THAT CAN BE A GREEK LETTER // THE OED DESCRIBES THE ANIMAL // RHYME THE TIME // SOMETHING’S ROTTEN // IN DENMARK

DD1 – $800 – THAT CAN BE A GREEK LETTER – Instead of the end, the beginning: this luxury watch brand traces its roots back to 1848 in the Swiss village La Chaux-de-Fonds (Taylor doubled to $3,600.)

Scores at first break: Taylor $4,200, Andrew $3,600, Julie $1,200.

Scores going into DJ: Taylor $6,200, Andrew $4,400, Julie $3,000.

Double Jeopardy!

STATE THE 19th CENTURY SENATOR // SOMEBODY WROTE THAT // THIS AMERICAN LAKE // KISS & TELL // WRITER-DIRECTORS // THE IDIOMS GO THATAWAY

DD2 – $1,600 – SOMEBODY WROTE THAT – “I am invisible, understand, simply because people refuse to see me” (Julie dropped $4,000 from her third-place total of $4,200 vs. $6,200 for Taylor.)

DD3 – $1,600 – THIS AMERICAN LAKE – Most of the length of this French-named lake separates New York & Vermont (Taylor added $2,300 to his score of $9,000 vs. $3,600 for Andrew.)

Julie had a chance to jump from third to first on DD2 but missed, losing nearly everything. But she recovered impressively to finish DJ a close second with $8,200 vs. $9,700 for Taylor and $6,400 for Andrew.

Final Jeopardy!

COMPOUND WORD ORIGINS – This compound word meant an astronomical object of exceptional brightness in 1910; it was soon applied to actors & athletes

Julie and Andrew were correct on FJ, as Taylor only provided the back end of the compound word. Julie added $3,010 to win with $11,210.

Final scores: Taylor $978, Andrew $6,701, Julie $11,201. Odds and Ends

That’s before their time: No one could name the post-Sex Pistols band of John Lydon (Johnny Rotten) abbreviated PiL, Public Image Ltd.

FJ wagering strategy: Andrew made a small wager from third place, hoping to pick up the win if both opponents missed. However, Julie didn’t bet enough to cover a possible double-up by Andrew, so if he would have gone big with his wager, Andrew would have come out on top.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Omega? DD2 – Who was Ellison? DD3 – Who was Champlain? FJ – What is superstar?

