Come On Friday Politics Thread Let’s Go Party

Hello, and Welcome to Barbenheimer day! Hope you enjoy both, one, or neither of the movies this weekend! Do what you want I’m not your manager in this one regard!

I’m doing trans artists still! I’m starting back up, this week’s is Nakhane a Non Binary musician from South Africa! Their voice is remarkably chameleonic they’ll sound completely different from one song to the next and it’s spectacular!! you really should check them out!

This next song Features Anohni who you may remember from another Friday like this one!

This song really cheers me up too!

And you may remember this song as my favorite track from another Friday Pick Beverley Glen-Copeland. They really do his song justice

And here’s my favorite song by Nakhane, Tell Me Your Politik!

That’s all she wrote! Remember to follow the rules! They’re good for you!

