Friday New Music 7/21

Hello its Friday.. Sorry about the list below, wordpress keeps finding ways to be worse:

— Agriculture – Agriculture — Allegra Kreiger – I Keep My Feet on The Fragile Plane — Andrew Bird – Outside Problems — The Arcadian Wild – Welcome — Babyface Ray – Summer’s Mine — Bill Brewster – Late Night Tales presents After Dark: Vespertine — Bloc Party – The High Life EP — Blur – The Ballad of Darren — boukie Young-White – All who can’t hear must feel — Bruno Major – Columbo — Burial and Kode9 – Infirmary / Unknown Summer EP — Charm School – Finite Jest EP — Cian Ducrot – Victory — Cloudland Canyon – Circuit City — The Criticals – Clever Girl EP — The Cucumbers – Old Shoes — Cut Worms – Cut Worms — Dante Bowe – Dante Bowe — Dismember – Historia Mortis — Elf Power – Vainly Clutching at Phantom Limbs (Vinyl Reissue) — Erin Viancourt – Won’t Die This Way — ford. – Guiding Hand — Gorgon City – Salvation — Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher — Guided By Voices – Welshpool Frillies — The Holy Family – Go Zero — Ice Spice – Like..? (Deluxe Edition) — Inhuman Condition – Panic Prayer EP — INJI – LFG EP — John Lee Hooker – …and seven nights (Vinyl Reissue) — Johnny’s Uncalled For – The Lost Album — Kai Campos & Mount Kimbie – City Planning (Deluxe) — Kehli – Pity Party EP — Kitba – Kitba — Landscape – Landscape A Go-Go: The Story Of Landscape 1977-83 — Lauren Auder – the infinite spine — Logan Lynn + Yellow Trash Can – Distracted EP — London Grammar – The Remixes — Lonnie Smith – Turning Point (Vinyl Reissue) — Lori McKenna – 1988 — Michaël Brun – Fami Summer EP — Miss Tiny – DEN7 EP — Mizmor – Prosaic — Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway – City of Gold — Mort Garson – Journey to the Moon and Beyond — Mother Tongues – Love in a Vicious Way — MÒZÂMBÎQÚE – Peril 1998 EP — Mull Historical Society – In My Mind There’s a Room — Nathanael Larochette – Old Growth — Nevāda Nevada – Past Life — Nils Lofgren – Mountains — Nina Simone – You’ve Got to Learn — Oscar Lang – Look Now — Outer Heaven – Infinite Psychic Depths — Oxbow – Love’s Holiday — Pantera – The Complete Studio Albums 1990-2000 (Vinyl Box Set) — Paris Texas – MID AIR — Pelican – The Fire In Our Throats Will Beckon The Thaw (Reissue) — Rachel Sage – The Other Side — Raquel Bitton – C’est Magnifique — Saint Agnes – Bloodsuckers — Sam Burton – Dear Departed — SkyeChristy – The Summer I Lost My Lover EP — Strange Ranger – Pure Music — Sunshine Convention – Sunshine Convention — Tanner Adell – Buckle Bunny — Upper Wilds – Jupiter — Valee and Harry Fraud – Virtuoso — The Vandals – Hitler Bad, Vandals Good (Vinyl Reissue) — Various Artists – Barbie: The Album — Various Artists – Landscape A Go-Go: The Story Of Landscape 1977-83 — VOIVOD – Morgöth Tales — Wren Hinds – Don’t Die in the Bundu

