Music FB
Music

Friday New Music 7/21

Hello its Friday.. Sorry about the list below, wordpress keeps finding ways to be worse:

— Agriculture – Agriculture   — Allegra Kreiger – I Keep My Feet on The Fragile Plane   — Andrew Bird – Outside Problems   — The Arcadian Wild – Welcome   — Babyface Ray – Summer’s Mine   — Bill Brewster – Late Night Tales presents After Dark: Vespertine   — Bloc Party – The High Life EP   — Blur – The Ballad of Darren   — boukie Young-White – All who can’t hear must feel   — Bruno Major – Columbo   — Burial and Kode9 – Infirmary / Unknown Summer EP   — Charm School – Finite Jest EP   — Cian Ducrot – Victory   — Cloudland Canyon – Circuit City   — The Criticals – Clever Girl EP   — The Cucumbers – Old Shoes   — Cut Worms – Cut Worms   — Dante Bowe – Dante Bowe   — Dismember – Historia Mortis   — Elf Power – Vainly Clutching at Phantom Limbs (Vinyl Reissue)   — Erin Viancourt – Won’t Die This Way   — ford. – Guiding Hand   — Gorgon City – Salvation   — Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher   — Guided By Voices – Welshpool Frillies   — The Holy Family – Go Zero   — Ice Spice – Like..? (Deluxe Edition)   — Inhuman Condition – Panic Prayer EP   — INJI – LFG EP   — John Lee Hooker – …and seven nights (Vinyl Reissue)   — Johnny’s Uncalled For – The Lost Album   — Kai Campos & Mount Kimbie – City Planning (Deluxe)   — Kehli – Pity Party EP   — Kitba – Kitba   — Landscape – Landscape A Go-Go: The Story Of Landscape 1977-83   — Lauren Auder – the infinite spine   — Logan Lynn + Yellow Trash Can – Distracted EP   — London Grammar – The Remixes   — Lonnie Smith – Turning Point (Vinyl Reissue)   — Lori McKenna – 1988   — Michaël Brun – Fami Summer EP   — Miss Tiny – DEN7 EP   — Mizmor – Prosaic   — Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway – City of Gold   — Mort Garson – Journey to the Moon and Beyond   — Mother Tongues – Love in a Vicious Way   — MÒZÂMBÎQÚE – Peril 1998 EP   — Mull Historical Society – In My Mind There’s a Room   — Nathanael Larochette – Old Growth   — Nevāda Nevada – Past Life   — Nils Lofgren – Mountains   — Nina Simone – You’ve Got to Learn   — Oscar Lang – Look Now   — Outer Heaven – Infinite Psychic Depths   — Oxbow – Love’s Holiday   — Pantera – The Complete Studio Albums 1990-2000 (Vinyl Box Set)   — Paris Texas – MID AIR   — Pelican – The Fire In Our Throats Will Beckon The Thaw (Reissue)   — Rachel Sage – The Other Side   — Raquel Bitton – C’est Magnifique   — Saint Agnes – Bloodsuckers   — Sam Burton – Dear Departed   — SkyeChristy – The Summer I Lost My Lover EP   — Strange Ranger – Pure Music   — Sunshine Convention – Sunshine Convention   — Tanner Adell – Buckle Bunny   — Upper Wilds – Jupiter   — Valee and Harry Fraud – Virtuoso   — The Vandals – Hitler Bad, Vandals Good (Vinyl Reissue)   — Various Artists – Barbie: The Album   — Various Artists – Landscape A Go-Go: The Story Of Landscape 1977-83   — VOIVOD – Morgöth Tales   — Wren Hinds – Don’t Die in the Bundu