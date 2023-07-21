Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 4

Group 2 Results
|70.59%
|Chunithm NEW!!
|Paganelope
|58.82%
|Chicory: A Colorful Tale
|Teatime Meadows
|47.06%
|Touken Ranbu Warriors
|Butterfly Dreams
|47.06%
|Circuit Superstars
|Morning Haze (2020s)
|47.06%
|Cotton Rock & Roll
|Last stage boss
|41.18%
|Sonic Frontiers
|Quest: SOS Backup
|41.18%
|SnowRunner
|Alaska Ambience (Evening)
|41.18%
|Outcore: Desktop Adventure
|The shounen one
|41.18%
|Tunche
|Selva Contaminada
|35.29%
|Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier
|Celebration: FFVII 25th anniversary
|35.29%
|Sonic Colors: Ultimate
|Terminal Velocity Act 1 (Remix)
|35.29%
|Far: Changing Tides
|Waterfall
|29.41%
|Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident
|響花水月 [xi feat. Risa Yuzuki]
|29.41%
|Pokémon Legends: Arceus
|Crimson Mirelands 2
|29.41%
|Little Nightmares II
|Etude for a Minor
|29.41%
|Dyson Sphere Program
|Realm
|29.41%
|Z.H.P. Unlosing Ranger VS Darkdeath Evilman
|Repent
|23.53%
|Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Pokémon League (Night)
|23.53%
|Genshin Impact
|Will of Thunder
|23.53%
|Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon
|Omnipresence (The Crystal Cavern)
|23.53%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
|In the Arms of War
|17.65%
|Minecraft: Caves & Cliffs
|An Ordinary Day
|11.76%
|Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong
|Broken Mind
|11.76%
|Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
|Battlefield of Demise
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 4 will be active until Monday, July 24th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 5 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 4 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Group 11
Group 12
Group 13
Group 14
Group 15
Group 16
Group 17
Group 18
Group 19
Group 20
Group 21
Group 22
Group 23
Group 24
Group 25
Group 26
Group 27
Group 28
Group 29
Group 30
Group 31
Group 32
Group 33
Group 34
Group 35
Group 36
Group 37
Group 38
Group 39
Group 40
Group 41
Group 42
Group 43
Group 44
Group 45
Group 46
Group 47
Group 48
Group 49
Group 50
Group 51
Group 52
Group 53
Group 54
Group 55
Group 56
Group 57
Group 58
Group 59
Group 60
Group 61
Group 62
Group 63
Group 64
Group 65
Group 66
Group 67
Group 68
Group 69
Group 70
Group 71
Group 72
Group 73
Group 74
Group 75
Group 76
Group 77
Group 78
Group 79
Group 80
Group 81
Group 82
Group 83
Group 84
Group 85
Group 86
Group 87
Group 88
Group 89
Group 90
Group 91
Group 92
Group 93
Group 94
Group 95
Group 96
Group 97
Group 98
Group 99
Group 100
Group 101
Group 102
Group 103
Group 104
Group 105
Group 106
Group 107
Group 108
Group 109
Group 110
Group 111
Group 112
Group 113
Group 114
Group 115
Group 116
Group 117
Group 118
Group 119
Group 120
Group 121
Group 122
Group 123
Group 124
Group 125
Again, voting for group 4 is open until Monday July 24th at 10:00PM Pacific