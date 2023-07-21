The Weekly Shuffle Thread is Going On STRIKE!

Hello everybody, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffles! With the news of Hollywood at a standstill due to the negotiations and protests going on, I figure that the Weekly Shuffle Thread should join the strike! But don’t worry, we’re not going anywhere… we’re just making STRIKE our special word of the day!

Join the picket line and share your favorite songs featuring the word “Strike” in the title of them! But if you’ve stricken every Strike song from your library, don’t leave just yet! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week! Happy shuffling and striking, and I’ll see you all next time!

