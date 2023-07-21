Job Rants Thread 7/21/2023 – Open Table

Hey, all; Happy & Healthy Friday –

I hope everyone’s doing well. Have to bang a quick and dirty one this week due to outside issues, but that doesn’t mean there’s not things to rant about. Indeed, depending on how the coming week goes, you might be getting a rare one from me, next Friday; though I truly hope not. Either way, the week is done, and the usual rush is on; why not take a minute to get some things off your chests?

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and great weekend. And remember: The squeaky wheel gets the grease. An old and worn adage to be sure; but, in this age of increasing downturns in service quality coupled with efficiency gridlock,, also more relevant than ever.

