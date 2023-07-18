Tuesday’s Politics thread is back again

And for a good long while this time.

Here’s a good look at the week ahead from Joyce White Vance. She’s has a good substack. It covers The Idiot’s confidential documents case in front of Judge Cannon today and DeSantis’s issues with his weird private army. Worth the ten-minute read.

https://joycevance.substack.com/p/the-week-ahead-e6e?utm_source=profile&utm_medium=reader2

If we find out UFO’s are real because the House Oversight Committee is trying lay down covering material for The Idiot’s impending indictment (yeah, I said it, I think it’s impending) that will just be so freaking delicious/ridiculous.

https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/house-oversight-committee-hold-ufo-hearing-week/story?id=101345935&cid=social_twitter_abcn

GA Supreme Court tells The Idiot to kick rocks with his request to have DA Willis removed from his case.

https://www.politico.com/news/2023/07/17/georgia-supreme-court-trump-indictment-00106710

And that’s my three!! I would say I nailed the dismount and walked away, but I fell down my back steps Sunday night, twisted my ankle, and now I need to keep it iced and elevated. Kerri Strug I am not. So do your thing! Try not to link to twitter! Treat yourself and others well! Snark is our game, but kindness is our aim. We can do both.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...