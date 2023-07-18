It’s the GLUBBY Night Thread!

You knew this day was coming… Finally I have gathered my courage and now you all have to share in my weird animal glee in the headers! I SHALL BE UNSTOPPABLE AHAHAHAHA!!!

The leatherleaf slugs, or GLUBBIES, are a family of terrestrial slugs that breathe solely through their skin and sometimes give birth to live young. Their most distinctive feature is a mantle that extends over their entire body, giving them the appearance of… well, just look at them:

They can be pests as they damage crops and also carry parasites. But you can get away with a lot when you look like a mouldy almond. GLUBBIES FOREVER!!

