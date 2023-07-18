AVoCADo GamesCast #92: The Dostoevsky Shooter

Hey folks! It’s been over a month since Summer Game Fest 2023, and now you can hear me and The Kappa dissecting it! We also discuss Battlefield, Slayers X, and a whole lotta Star Wars.

You have several options for accessing the podcast. You can listen to the podcast with the embedded player above. You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify. You can subscribe directly to our podcast feed. Or, you can also download a copy directly from the Internet Archive. Please check out the linkdump on the podcast’s website, and feel free to leave feedback for the podcast.

Timestamps:

0:15 – Introduction

1:55 – What We’ve Been Playing

22:20 – May PlayStation Showcase

54:05 – Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct

1:28:15 – The PC Gaming Show

1:38:05 – Ubisoft Forward

2:07:20 – Guerrilla Collective

2:08:40 – Devolver Digital

2:10:25 – Tribeca Games Spotlight

2:17:30 – Future Games Show

2:24:25 – OTK Games Expo

2:28:25 – RGG Summit [mild spoilers for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth]

2:37:20 – Xbox Showcase Extended and Tactics Games

2:42:45 – General Summer Game Fest Discussion, Part 1

3:02:15 – Trends in Geek Media [major spoilers for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker]

3:07:15 – General Summer Game Fest Discussion, Part 2

3:28:00 – Conclusion

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...