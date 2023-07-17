Billy Joel Song Tournament: Round 2

Time to see which songs made it!

Round 1 Results Match 1: “Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song)” (57) vs “Captain Jack” (14)

Match 2: “You May Be Right” (39) vs. “Just the Way You Are” (31)

Match 3: “She’s Got a Way” (32) vs. “A Matter of Trust” (29)

Match 4: “New York State of Mind” (43) vs. “The River of Dreams” (22)

Match 5: “The Stranger” (45) vs. “Honesty” (8)

Match 6: “Allentown” (39) vs. “She’s Always a Woman” (31)

Match 7: “Big Shot” (41) vs. “Tell Her About It” (29)

Match 8: “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me” (49) vs. “I Go to Extremes” (20)

Match 9: “Uptown Girl” (48) vs. “The Downeaster ‘Alexa'” (24)

Match 10: “Only the Good Die Young” (56) vs. “And So It Goes” (14)

Match 11: “An Innocent Man” (37) vs. “Leave a Tender Moment Alone” (14)

Match 12: “My Life” (57) vs. “We Didn’t Start the Fire” (21)

Match 13: “Scenes from an Italian Restaurant” (47) vs. “Keeping the Faith” (16)

Match 14: “The Longest Time” (45) vs. “Vienna” (29)

Match 15: “Don’t Ask Me Why” (46) vs. “Why Should I Worry?” (16)

Match 16: “Piano Man” (42) vs. “Pressure” (32) [collapse]

Some sweet stats:

Song with least votes to progress to the next round – “She’s Got a Way” (31) in a very close match with “A Matter of Trust” (29)

Songs with most votes to be eliminated – “Pressure” (32) againt “Piano Man” (42)

Biggest beatdown – “Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song)” (57) beat “Captain Jack” (14) by a whopping 43 votes.

Voting end 19 July, 10 PM EDT

