Avocado Weekly Movie Thread (7/18)

Welcome to the Weekly Movie Thread, your place on the Avocado to discuss films with your fellow commenters. Want to make a recommendation? Looking for recommendations? Want to share your opinions of movies, both new and classic?

This week sees a box office face-off like no other.

It’s Barbie vs. Oppenheimer.

Gerwig vs Nolan.

Robie vs Murphy.

Blondes vs Bombs.

Dads vs Fabs.

Choosing one will reveal more about yourself than you wish to know. Come on, Avocado, let’ go party!

Today’s bonus prompt: Barbie or Oppenheimer, which are you seeing first?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...